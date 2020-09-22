Doing good for the community! Accelerate’s active lifestyle brand LifeToGo has partnered with Mark Wahlberg‘s Performance Inspired brand to pay their success forward and help schools across America amid the coronavirus pandemic. On September 22, the companies announced they have already donated 1.3 million disposable face masks to students and teachers in 13 different states.

“At Accelerate, we value our long-standing partnerships with our retail partners and wanted to show support for the schools in their communities with our face mask donation,” said Accelerate Chief Executive Officer David Parry. LifeToGo and Performance Inspired made sure they donated to schools who needed it most, and chose 13 school districts in which to hand out the 3-ply masks. Donations were made in Bentonville, Arizona, Boise, Idaho, Chicago, Illinois, Cincinnati, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lakeland, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Portland, Oregon, Quincy, Massachusetts, Rochester, New York, Salisbury, North Carolina, San Antonio, Texas and Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education.” said Performance Inspired founder Wahlberg, who also recorded a touching video message to thank the dedicated essential workers and teachers in the United States. The brands also put up billboards in the selected cities to show their gratitude.

“With the help of Mark and Performance Inspired, we hope that the billboards also show our appreciation for the essential workers who are bravely stepping up to the challenges created by the pandemic every day,” said Accelerate Chief Business Officer Trey Holder.

The partnership between Accelerate’s LifetoGo and Performance Inspired is a perfect match. LifeToGo has a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment including hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, PPE safety kits and immunity-boosting supplements, so they know a thing or two about keeping people safe. Meanwhile, Wahlberg and Tom Dowd, a 25-year industry expert and the ex EVP, GM, and CMO of GNC, launched Performance Inspired in 2016 to help inspire people to live the healthiest lifestyle possible with the help of natural and trustworthy supplements. They also donate two percent of net profits directly to charity, so donating masks is just another way to give back to the community.