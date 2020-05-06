Mark Wahlberg and Daughter Grace Do a Fun Obstacle Course Together in Quarantine

Have you ever seen anything more adorable? Mark Wahlberg‘s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, is missing horseback riding amid the coronavirus outbreak, so they decided to do a fun obstacle course together to help pass the time.

The video shows Grace bobbing for apples, jumping over a hurdle and dumping ice water over her head. The whole time Mark is acting as her coach and lending his Esupport. The challenge was the latest in a series Grace shared on her Quarantined Equestrians Instagram page, which she created for other young riders “who are quarantined and missing their daily riding activities” like her.

“Last day of the @quarantinedequestrians 14-Day challenge,” Mark captioned the clip. “Proud of all the kids that participated and proud of my baby girl for putting it all together.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark has been keeping Grace and his three other kids, Ella, 16, Michael, 14, and Brendan, 11, with wife Rhea Durham, entertained. In March, he let his youngest daughter do his makeup and nails in a hilarious video the Ted actor shared on Instagram.

“OK, so 15 days into quarantine now I’m getting pedicures and manicures and apparently a full makeover. She’s got her full kit there and yeah, this is what’s happening now,” the doting dad gushed in the clip while showing off Grace’s handiwork.

“All right, I don’t know if you’re going to have a career in this,” Mark joked about his purple and orange nails. “This is a hack job.”

But that wasn’t all. Once his nails were done, she applied blush to her dad’s face. “I’m doing horrible makeup,” Grace laughed, but Mark didn’t think it was so funny. “I thought you said you were good at makeup?” he yelled.

The Instant Family star continued to play along until Grace got a little too rough with his famous mug. Even though the preteen didn’t get to finish her makeover with Mark, she’s still been having a ton of fun with the A-lister in quarantine!