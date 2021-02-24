Mark Ruffalo’s Role as a Dad Is Just Like Heaven! Meet the Actor’s 3 Kids Keen, Bella and Odette

Mark Ruffalo takes pride in being a doting dad of his three kids. The Just Like Heaven actor shares a great relationship with his children, Keen, Bella and Odette, and it’s pretty evident that Mark would do anything for them.

“I’m a very hands-on father. I like being a hands-on father,” the 13 Going on 30 alum told IndieWire in 2015, noting he still knows how to play around with his youngsters every now and then. “I am probably more like one of my kids in my family, but the dominating kid.”

Mark is the loving parent of three alongside his longtime wife, Sunrise Coigney. The Hollywood hunk and the In the Cut actress married in 2000, and the following year, they welcomed their first child, Keen. Mark and Sunrise expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Bella in 2005, followed by their youngest, Odette, who arrived two years later in 2007.

Considering Mark is always trying to work on something new in showbiz, he can’t help that his career sometimes gets in the way of spending time with his kids. Fortunately, the Avengers star has had his beloved spouse by his side to help out at home. Mark proved how “grateful” he is for Sunrise when they celebrated Mother’s Day in May 2020.

“To my hero. Always holding it all together. A fierce advocate for her kids, always on point no matter how tough it gets,” the Dark Waters actor marveled next to pics of their family on social media. “It isn’t easy being a mom, and one day a year isn’t close to enough to celebrate how much work it is and how grateful we should be. We love you, SunnyMom. Thank you for all you do.”

Despite his busy schedule, there’s certainly no shortage of love in Mark and Sunny’s household. The Shutter Island alum often giving glimpses inside his family life on social media, and in late 2020, he uploaded the cutest selfie with his spouse and Odette.

“Enjoying the November weather with my loves,” he captioned the post. Months earlier in March 2020, Mark celebrated International Women’s Day by sharing a photo of their family of five on the red carpet of the Avengers premiere.

“Thank you to all the women doing incredible work in the world every single day,” he gushed. “And of course, thank you to my mom, my wife, Sunny, and our beautiful daughters for teaching me patience and strength. You’re my heroes.”

