Mark Chesnutt once stood tall with Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson in ushering in the 1990s country music resurgence with 20 Top 10 hits that decade — but the 60-year-old “I’ll Think of Something” singer is now fighting for his life.

Health woes forced Chesnutt to cancel recent concerts, but the other shoe dropped when he underwent emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery in mid-June that has put his career — and life — on the line.

“Mark is still a great concert draw, but his health has been in serious decline over the past year and you fear his ticker is going to do him in,” a source close to the singer exclusively tells Closer. “He’ll be devastated if he can’t perform any longer, but he has bigger worries these days. It’s to the point now where his loved ones would rather see him retire than risk his health any further!”