Hoda Kotb’s emotional announcement about leaving Today left pal Mariska Hargitay feeling touched and inspired!

“I love you so much, and I’m so proud and inspired by you and was excited to see you today,” Mariska, 60, said during a Tuesday, October 1, episode of Today. “And I’m so grateful to be able to say that because we’re 26 years together, baby. And we’re 60 years together, baby.”

Mariska’s comment was in reference to the fact that she has been starring in Law and Order: SVU for 26 years, while Hoda, 60, has been at NBC for 26 years. They also both turned 60 this year.

On September 26, Hoda announced that she would be leaving Today in an emotional segment on the show.

“And so, when you made your decision, I said, ‘Yes!’ I said, ‘Yes!’ And my gosh, I grieve for all of us in this country who’s gonna miss you, and most of all, [Savannah Guthrie]” Mariska explained of her reaction to the news.

The Emmy winner even offered to replace Hoda on the program when the longtime broadcaster marks her final episode of the show in early 2025.

“[I’m] happy to step in any time,” Mariska said, while Savannah, 52, replied, “We might have to call you up.”

“I love you!” Hoda said through laughter and then Savannah then said, “Deal.”

Mariska has long been a favorite frequent guest of viewers of Today. When Hoda celebrated her 60th birthday in August, she named the TV star as one of the women in Hollywood she was most inspired by.

“When I learned that Brooke Shields is turning 60 and Mariska Hargitay and Sandra Bullock and all of these awesome women, I feel like this is a club that I am honored to be a part of,” Hoda said. “Because what do I [see] when I look at these women? I see vibrancy. I see creativity. I see rebirth. I see new life. I see all these beautiful things. And I realize that every decade, no matter what you are, is a chance for repotting, rebirth, resurgence. Like all these things can happen. You get to choose.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hoda told Today viewers that her reason for leaving the show stemmed from wanting to spend more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope. However, sources told Closer that another reason came to light behind the scenes.

“Hoda was in contract negotiations but didn’t get the money or the deal she wanted,” the insider told Closer after Hoda’s announcement. “It’s a warning shot to other big-name stars and anchors that the days of huge contracts are over.”

The source went on to say that Hoda’s other costars know “the writing is on the wall,” and have explored other business ventures aside from Today.

While Hoda will be leaving Today, she will still be remaining as a member of the NBC family. Her new role on the network has yet to be specified, and an official replacement for the TV host has yet to be announced. However, there is one person who the network is strongly considering to replace Hoda, according to reports.

“The big contender who everyone at the network is talking about is Laura Jarrett — she has a really strong chance,” an NBC insider told Us Weekly on September 26. “She’s the anchor of Weekend Today; she is a lawyer like Savannah . She’s a darling at the Today show who has risen up very quickly.”