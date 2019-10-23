Oh baby! Mario Lopez recently opened up about his past relationships while making an appearance on the Tuesday, October 22, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During his chat with the iconic singer, Mario dished some juicy details about his former romances.

After being asked by a fan in the audience if he ever hooked up with one of his Saved By the Bell castmates, the 46-year-old hunk — who is currently married to longtime wife Courtney Laine Mazza — politely answered the question.

“Just as a gentleman, I’m not one to kiss and tell ever,” he said during the show. “However, it wasn’t a hookup, but, you know, I’ve talked about this before, she was my girlfriend for a while, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly.”

Bei/Shutterstock

The “Because of You” singer, 37, seemed surprised by her guest’s confession. “Oh, wow, I didn’t know that,” Kelly said in reply as the audience erupted in applause. Even though Mario admitted to smooching his former costar as kids, the beloved TV personality gushed about their platonic relationship as adults.

“It’s funny, ‘cause I went to regular high school and she used to wear my letterman’s jacket from my real high school and stuff,” he explained. “But now, she’s my dear friend and it’s funny ‘cause our kids actually play together. So, we’ll get together, our kids play together and stuff.”

News regarding Mario and Tiffani’s former fling comes as no surprise to Saved By the Bell fans considering Mark-Paul Gosselaar revealed earlier this year that his romance with Elizabeth Berkley was one of many on set. In 2009, he even joked that the cast was “incestuous.” “All of us dated at one point or another,” he told People at the time.

Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s been over 16 years since fans were forced to say goodbye to the beloved American sitcom, which first premiered in August 1989 and ran for four seasons. Although it’s been nearly two decades since the show went off air, Mario recently hinted at a possible Saved By the Bell reboot.

“Yeah, I mean, everyone’s got their own thing going on, but I think if they could figure it out and work, then I think they’d be down,” the Holiday in Handcuffs actor — who shares kids Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and 3-month-old Sonny, with wife Courtney — exclusively told Closer Weekly in June.

“I wish my kids are older. They could probably play some of the roles,” the Extra host revealed, adding that he’d be over the moon to reprise his role of A.C. Slater. “I got a lot on my plate, but if they come up with a fun, clever premise and somehow it could work in the schedule, it would be fun. Because I get along with everyone really well.”

Here’s to hoping for a Saved By the Bell reboot!