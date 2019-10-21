<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marilyn Monroe’s death scene involved copious amounts of evidence involving police corruption that has led experts to believe the Hollywood actress was murdered.

In a shocking new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast, several experts agree that Marilyn did not commit suicide in August 1962. Private investigator Becky Altringer, who has spent years investigating the icon’s death, shared her conclusions in episode 10, released October 21.

“There’s more evidence proving she was murdered than proving she committed suicide. I look at the murder part of it, and I believe there was a police cover-up,” Becky said. “There was a lot of police corruption. If you take it all, and you put it step, by step, by step, you have a murder.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Multiple biographers who have studied Marilyn’s life backed Becky’s theory that the actress did not overdose on prescription pills, as many around the world still believe to this day. For Danforth Prince, the proof lies in the people who were close to Marilyn — and even in the actress’ California home — as she lay dead in her bed.

“Some of the key witnesses, including both Peter Lawford and Eunice Murray, Marilyn’s housekeeper, repeatedly changed their original stories, which were complete distortions to begin with,” Danforth concluded.

Biographer Lois Banner pointed out a major flaw in the police department’s treatment of Marilyn’s death scene. “Most of the people who were there that night, and who were close to her, were never interviewed,” Lois pointed out. “The official record has a very imprecise version of her death.”

What’s more is Lois claimed the police records kept on file “disappeared.” The podcast previously revealed the actress’s own organs were shockingly thrown away in the garbage. Experts also claimed the police weren’t called for “hours” after she was discovered dead. This resulted in her corpse not being precise when it came to rigor mortis and body stiffening.

“These had lost their validity. They’re not precise scientific criteria, and after a passage, then of, six, seven, eight hours or so on, they’re no longer valid in terms of any kind of relatively close temporal frame,” biographer Cyril Wecht said.

Cecil Stoughton/AP/Shutterstock

Marilyn was leading affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy, prior to her death on August 5, 1962. The actress’s hook-ups with the country’s high-profile politicians led the FBI, CIA and Chicago mafia to wiretap her home in an effort to obtain secret information.

“There were a lot of people angry with her including the Kennedys, the FBI, the CIA was pretty mad,” Lois claimed. “And some of her friends were angry with her. They were all angry because of the involvement with the Kennedys and the fact that she knew national secrets.”

The Hollywood icon threatened to divulge her trysts with the Kennedy brothers shortly before she passed away. This would prove to be the “motive” for Marilyn’s murder, author Fabulous Gabriel claimed. “She wrote things down in her diary that would have been very incriminating for high-level people,” said the author.

For more disturbing details of how authorities treated Monroe’s death and just who may be responsible for it will be released in upcoming episodes of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe.” The podcast drops a new episode every week, and can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.