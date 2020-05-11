Grab the tissues! Marie Osmond was in for the surprise of a lifetime when her kids and grandkids made a rare video appearance on The Talk. The TV host could barely hold back tears as her beloved brood got together for the virtual reunion in honor of Mother’s Day.

The 60-year-old’s children, Stephen, Jes, Rachel, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail, were all smiles as they joined cohost Carrie Ann Inaba on the CBS talk show on Friday, May 8. “Marie thinks she left the show for technical difficulties and she’s been trying to log back in,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 52, explained. “So let’s bring [Marie] in now.”

Moments later, the “Paper Roses” songstress returned to see her children and grandchildren huddling around their computers. “What?!” Marie yelled as her family famous started cheering, “Happy Mother’s Day.” We wonder where her 23-year-old son, Brandon, was!

“Since your family couldn’t be there with you on Mother’s Day this year, we thought this was the best next thing to bring everyone here,” Carrie told her cohost. After collecting herself, Marie’s children began sharing the sweetest words to pay tribute to the special holiday on Sunday, May 10.

“Thank you for always being a great example of what a mom should be, what a wife should be … because it helped me pick an amazing wife,” Stephen, 37, gushed while joining The Talk from his office at work as wife Claire stayed at home with their sons. “She’s managing the three crazies right now.”

“Thanks for always being a wonderful mom and showing us by example what it is to be a great wife and mother,” daughter Rachel, 30, chimed in alongside younger siblings Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17, as well as daughters Rocket Jade and Wolf. “You’re a wonderful grandmother to my children.”

Jes, 32, also praised her mama for giving her a blessed life. “I’m just so grateful you’re my mom,” she shared. “I couldn’t have asked for one better … I’m glad you adopted me.” So sweet!

Throughout the remainder of their appearance, Marie’s kiddos and grandkiddos made her heart absolutely melt with their kind messages. Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread across the U.S., she’s been quarantined with husband Steven Craig at their home in Utah.

“Thank you so much, my angels … I’m just the most blessed woman on the planet,” she marveled. “I love all my children. They are the happiest things in my existence. And my grandkids, it’s like my kids on steroids. It’s just so amazing and I love you all … it’s the happiest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Although Marie was hoping to celebrate Mother’s Day with her family, we bet she couldn’t have been happier to see them on The Talk. While chatting with Closer Weekly in October 2019, the Key is Love author — who is also the doting mom of late son Michale Bryan — revealed why she’ll do just about “anything” to entertain her grandkids.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she exclusively dished. “Whatever it is — they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”

Marie’s kids are going to have a hard time topping this next year!