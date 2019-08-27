Just hours after sharing one of the most adorable photos with all six of her grandchildren, Marie Osmond took to Instagram and posted a sweet clip of the kiddos singing “Happy Birthday” to her husband, Steve Craig. Along with the video, the beloved entertainer gushed about her man in an aww-worthy tribute.

“#HappyBirthday to the greatest grandpa, dad and husband on the planet!!!” the 59-year-old beauty passionately wrote on social media on Monday, August 26. “I love you my sweetheart ♥️😘🎂.” Along with her super cute caption and emojis, Marie added the hashtags “singing family” and “harmonies.”

In the video, Marie — who shares son Stephen, 36, with husband Steve and kids Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brianna, 21, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 16, Brandon, 22, and late son Michael with ex-husband Brian Blosil — and her grandkids can be seen singing the signature birthday tune while adorably dancing along. Some of Marie’s other family members can also be spotted in the clip.

Fans of the Donny & Marie legend flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the musical family. “Loved the harmony. Happy birthday!” one user wrote. Another added, “Love your sweet family!” One fan even joked with Marie, writing, “Lol! You all put every other family’s birthday song to shame!”

Marie’s romantic tribute to her production designer hubby comes as no surprise considering she’s gushed about him a ton in the past. Despite the fact that the beloved performer and Steve share a strong bond, it wasn’t always an easy road for the two.

In fact, Marie and Steve first made their love official in 1982 but sadly divorced in in 1985. Although Marie once previously told Andy Cohen that she “would never marry again,” the brunette beauty moved on with her second husband, Brian, whom she was married to for 21 years before they called it quits in 2007.