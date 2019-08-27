Just hours after sharing one of the most adorable photos with all six of her grandchildren, Marie Osmond took to Instagram and posted a sweet clip of the kiddos singing “Happy Birthday” to her husband, Steve Craig. Along with the video, the beloved entertainer gushed about her man in an aww-worthy tribute.
“#HappyBirthday to the greatest grandpa, dad and husband on the planet!!!” the 59-year-old beauty passionately wrote on social media on Monday, August 26. “I love you my sweetheart ♥️😘🎂.” Along with her super cute caption and emojis, Marie added the hashtags “singing family” and “harmonies.”
View this post on Instagram
This is always one of my favorite times, #GeneralConference weekend! I’m spending it in California with my husband Steve, daughter Abby, our son Stephen and his wife Claire and their precious children Stephen, Christian and Maxwell (our grandsons). 🥰 We enjoyed the day yesterday on their other grandparents 😉 yacht, Tom and Kelly Olds and their daughter Sara. They are some of the most generous, hard-working, kind hearted people I know. I am so thankful my son married into such a good family! As we sailed to Catalina we watched and listened to the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints share wisdom, stories of faith and Gods messages to the whole world. I hope you had a chance to watch yesterday, we will be watching the last final two sessions today as well. I could never write anything better than the words which will be spoken today. Tune in starting at 10am MDT here: churchofjesuschrist.org As I heard yesterday in a prayer, “Please open the heavens to us that we might be able to know what we should do and how we should act…” What a beautiful request to our loving Father in Heaven! May we always strive to listen to the Lord’s Spirit and then do God’s will by following our Savior’s example through serving one another! ♥️ @churchofjesuschrist #Family #Serving #GodsWill #LDSchurch #ConferenceWeekend #HappySunday
In the video, Marie — who shares son Stephen, 36, with husband Steve and kids Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brianna, 21, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 16, Brandon, 22, and late son Michael with ex-husband Brian Blosil — and her grandkids can be seen singing the signature birthday tune while adorably dancing along. Some of Marie’s other family members can also be spotted in the clip.
Fans of the Donny & Marie legend flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the musical family. “Loved the harmony. Happy birthday!” one user wrote. Another added, “Love your sweet family!” One fan even joked with Marie, writing, “Lol! You all put every other family’s birthday song to shame!”
Marie’s romantic tribute to her production designer hubby comes as no surprise considering she’s gushed about him a ton in the past. Despite the fact that the beloved performer and Steve share a strong bond, it wasn’t always an easy road for the two.
In fact, Marie and Steve first made their love official in 1982 but sadly divorced in in 1985. Although Marie once previously told Andy Cohen that she “would never marry again,” the brunette beauty moved on with her second husband, Brian, whom she was married to for 21 years before they called it quits in 2007.
Luckily, Marie made her way back to Steve in in 2009 after being reconnected through their son, Stephen. In 2011, the “Read My Lips” singer and her first love ended up tying the knot again in a romantic Las Vegas ceremony. Although Marie only shares one of her eight children with Steve, she assured the Bravo host her first husband fits in just the same. “It’s so cool because my kids love him, he’s dad,” she gushed. “I am so stinking in love.”
We hope Steve had the best birthday!