Even though 2020 just began, Marie Osmond already knows what she wants to do for the rest of the year! The 60-year-old revealed all of her goals on the Wednesday, January 8, episode of The Talk, when she showed her cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood — her vision board.

“I’m going to get my diploma,” Marie said as the audience cheered her on. “I’m going to get my degree. I never got to go and finish college because of my work and I had a baby and I was a single mom and I had to keep working.”

But no more! Marie knows 2020 is the year for possibilities and taking risks. “What was your degree?” Sheryl, 56, asked the star, who happily replied, “I was in arts and performance, but I might even go into religious studies because I love it. I love all religion.”

Marie is also dedicated to making a change in her life. After she said she wanted to spend more time with her husband, Steve Craig, she revealed she wanted to be “more balanced” in certain areas of her life.

“It’s like a chair. One of the things is I can get out of balance and I just want to be more balanced mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. It’s like a leg on a chair and, if you don’t spend time on one of them, you’ll fall over,” she explained.

The last thing on the “Read My Lips” singer’s vision board was something that might scare a lot of people. Here’s a hint: Will Smith did it for his 50th birthday.

“I am going skydiving,” Marie said as the audience gasped. “I’ve always wanted to, but when I had children I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ but now I’m a grandma I’m going skydiving.”

With so many amazing goals on her vision board, it’s hard not to feel inspired by Marie. She’s always giving great advice and she previously told Closer Weekly her greatest life lesson is to “pick yourself back up.”

“It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen, people who take advantage of you or hurt you — everything!” she explained. “I believe in faith; I believe in hope; I believe in a positive attitude. I am not naive. I have lived through a lot of ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can leave our children is to teach them how to get back up after they fall down.”

Looks like it’s time for us to start our 2020 vision board too!