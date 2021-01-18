Marie Osmond is so impressed by her grandchildren! The Donny & Marie alum showed the “sweetest video” her grandkids made for her husband and their grandpa, Steve Craig, after their family “couldn’t be together” for the holidays.

“That video was written and produced by our precious children and absolutely made our Christmas!” Marie, 61, wrote in the caption via Instagram on Sunday, January 17. “Our family ‘chose’ to create this video to share their ‘love’ for my sweet husband. And did it ever touch his heart … and mine!”

In the clip she posted, which Marie noted was “just the beginning part” of the whole recording, her grandkids Rocket Jade, 5, Maxwell, 2, and Maude, 20 months, made their debut. “I guess my two granddaughters Rocket and Maude and my grandson Maxwell are destined to become actors!” Marie jokingly added.

The “Paper Roses” songstress held off from uploading the entire video, but the portion she shared gave a good indication of how much her family adores Steve, who she remarried in 2011 after a 1985 divorce. In the clip, Rocket Jade showed off her acting skills as she chatted on the phone with her younger family member.

“Hi Maude, would you like to help me get the cousins?” the adorable youngster said. “Because I need to help us do a Christmas video for grandpa because grandpa won’t be here for Christmas. So we all wanted to join the cousins to do the video with us. You will? OK!”

The cute clip then featured Maxwell and his older brothers, Stephen, 7, and Christian, 5, as they sat in front of a Christmas tree. “I like you cause you’re fun,” Christian gushed about his grandfather, while Stephen chimed in, “I like you cause you’re always nice to us.”

Courtesy of Marie Osmond/Instagram

Just days before Marie gave a glimpse of the homemade video on Instagram, she exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about the memorable gift. The Talk alum said it was “so funny” to watch her little ones create the touching clip all on their own.

“It’s like a movie … and my little Rocket, she’s an actress. She just created her own dialogue,” the proud grandma gushed to Closer in January 2021. “It’s all really sweet and they talk about how much they love [Steve].”

By the looks of her grandchildren’s skills, it appears performing runs in Marie’s blood. However, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said she doesn’t want Rocket Jade or any of her other grandkids, including Wolf, 18 months, and Mabel, 5 months, pursuing careers as child stars.

“I hope not. Only because if they do it, I hope it’s later … once they’ve established [themselves],” she explained to Closer. “I think it’s really hard to make the transition from child to adult. I think the world is a tough world right now unless you really know who you are.”