Marie Osmond Shows Off the ‘Blinged’ Out Crafts She’s Been Making in Quarantine: ‘I Love Crafting’

A DIY pro! Marie Osmond showed her fans some of the amazing crafts she’s been making at home in quarantine during the Wednesday, July 29, episode of The Talk.

“I love crafting,” Marie, 60, gushed before showing off a “blinged” out bottle she made for her hormone medicine. “That’s a good idea,” her cohost Eve said with a laugh. But Marie wasn’t done yet. She also showed off her “blinged” out glasses and a black face mask she made for Eve, 41, and the rest of their cohosts, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood.

Courtesy of The Talk/ YouTube

“I will rock that!” Sheryl, 56, said while clapping. “I like that.” While sitting in front of a sewing machine in her kitchen, Marie then showed her fans a little trick she learned from her grandma.

“I’m surprised because I don’t do home ec anymore. I’m surprised by how many people don’t know how to sew on a button right,” she said before grabbing a needle and thread. After making a tiny knot in the thread, Marie took a small pin and placed it on top of the button she was sowing on to her jacket. As she passed the needle back and forth over the pin, she explained the pin helps to keep the button centered and to not make it so tight.

At that point, Carrie asked Marie if she ever taught that trick to her kids and the mom of eight jokingly replied, “I have two going to college. None of my children are allowed to go anywhere or move out or do anything until they learn how to sew on a button.”

Once Marie was done, she showed off the finished product on camera. “This is simple and basic, but I can’t tell you how many times this saved my life,” the “Cry Just a Little” musician gushed.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After ending her 11-year Las Vegas residency with brother Donny Osmond, we can only imagine how many times Marie used that trick on all her beautiful costumes. If anything, the entertainer’s husband, Steve Craig, should feel lucky he has such a hands-on wife like Marie!