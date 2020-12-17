Marie Osmond is one creative grandma! The Talk alum showed off the homemade quilts she’s been creating in her free time. Marie uploaded a few pics of her granddaughters Maude and Mabel snuggling together on their adorable blankets.

“Just had to share what I’ve been doing at home,” the 61-year-old singer wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. “Made these quilted blankets for my sweet granddaughters Maude and Mabel.”

In the snapshots, the “Paper Roses” songstress’ grandkids looked so cute as they posed on the floral-patterned quilts. Because Maude and Mabel are “close in age,” she wanted the quilts to be “similar, but not identical,” Marie noted.

“So I chose matching fabrics, but one is dominantly yellow with pink flowers, and the other pink with yellow flowers,” the former Donny & Marie star explained. “Both have soft pink minky fabric on the reverse sides … I chose the traditional bow design to represent their beautiful traditional names.”

The doting grandma was so proud of how well the blankets turned out, she just “had to show them” to her fans on Instagram. Though Marie used to spend time designing dolls in the past, she joked she’s now “channeled that passion into things” for her grandchildren. “Love my grandkids,” she sweetly gushed.

The Dancing With the Stars alum is the loving grandmother to Maude and Mabel through daughter Brianna Schwep, 23, and her husband, Dave Schwep. The couple — who tied the knot in December 2018 — welcomed their eldest, Maude, in May 2019, followed by their youngest, Mabel, in August 2020.

When Brianna and Dave became the parents for the second time, the Key Is Love author said she was “overjoyed” to expand her family. Even though Mabel made her arrival amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marie said her birth couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Just when all seems lost … something amazing occurs. For me, it’s our newest granddaughter,” she marveled via Instagram at the time. “Our daughter Brianna and son-in-law David Schwep’s wonderful news brought a sweet reminder that this life is about having JOY! And speaking of that, how joyful are their two daughters’ names? Maude and Mable! I pray continually for my grandchildren.”

In addition to Maude and Mabel, Marie is the grandma — or as she goes by “GlamMa” — to five other grandkids. Her son Stephen Craig and his wife, Claire Craig, share kids Stephen, 7, Christian, 4, and Maxwell, 2, and they also have another little one on the way. Marie’s daughter Rachael Krueger and her husband, Gabriel Krueger, are the parents of Rocket Jade, 5, and Wolf, 17 months.

The “Meet Me in Montana” has a lot to be proud of when it comes to her career, but “nothing comes close in comparison” to the “blessings” she receives “from being a mother to [her] eight children and [a] grandma,” Marie gushed to Closer Weekly in 2016.

We wonder if Marie is making quilts for her other grandkiddos!