Marie Osmond and Sharon Osbourne Look Gorgeous While Spotted Filming in an L.A. Park

Lookin’ good, ladies! Marie Osmond and Sharon Osbourne proved they’ve got it going on as they were spotted filming in a Beverly Hills park on Wednesday, January 29. The Talk cohosts were presumably shooting something for their daytime talk show considering Sharon was photographed meeting up with the “Paper Roses” songstress and a film crew.

For the afternoon outing, Marie, 60, donned a super trendy, all-denim jumpsuit that featured a matching belt around her waist. The iconic Donny & Marie star — who joined as a cohost on The Talk in September 2019 — looked stunning as she sported her long, brunette locks in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with heels and hoop earrings.

As for Sharon, the 67-year-old beauty arrived at the local Beverly Hills park in a much more casual ensemble. While Marie dressed to impress, the former music executive stepped out wearing black track pants, white sneakers, a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. Sharon tied her look together with a pair of chunky sunglasses.

If Marie and Sharon are teaming up on a new project, there’s no doubt it’s going to be loads of fun. Since the Dancing With the Stars alum joined the cast of The Talk last year, she and Sharon have shared a number of laughs alongside cohosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve.

Most recently, the two beloved beauties had fans and their fellow costars cracking up as they participated in the hilarious Whipped Cream Challenge. Marie and Sharon, as well as Carrie, Eve and Sheryl, couldn’t help but burst into laughter as they all attempted to unsuccessfully catapult whipped cream into their mouths.

“I’m doing it!” the “Meet Me in Montana” singer shouted as she squirted some of the dessert topping onto her wrist. “So you hit it this way, right?” As the brunette beauty tapped on the bottom of her hand, the whipped cream flew into the air and landed all over her mouth and face.

As it quickly became Sharon’s turn, she mimicked her fellow cohost as she gave a stab at the Whipped Cream Challenge. Hilariously enough, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne ended up completely missing her mouth and catching the whipped cream right back in her hand!

Scroll down to see these two ladies out and about!