Marie Osmond celebrated her longtime friend Olivia Newton-John‘s 72nd birthday. The former Talk star shared a touching tribute for her “one of a kind” pal in honor of the Grease alum’s special day.

“Happy birthday, Liv! I love and adore you with all my heart!” Marie, 60, sweetly wrote alongside an old photo of the two on Saturday, September 26. “You are one of a kind!”

The “Paper Roses” songstress also praised the Grease alum for being “compassionate,” “authentic,” “real talent,” “kind” and “beautiful,” she wrote via hashtags. “Inside and out!” Marie sweetly added.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The former Donny & Marie star and Olivia have been friends for quite some time now. Marie previously gushed over her bond with the Xanadu actress when she appeared on The Talk in October 2019.

“So much fun to have you on #TheTalk today, @therealonj!” the Dancing With the Stars alum marveled next to a snap of the two beauties on the set of the hit CBS talk show. “Keep having those fabulous thoughts because you look AMAZING and you are SO LOVED!!!!”

Aside from being friends for the last few decades, MArie and Olivia have also worked together over the years. At the time Marie released her studio album Music Is Medicine in 2016, the Hollywood stars teamed up to record a song titled “Getting Better All The Time.”

“I love duets,” Marie told Billboard shortly after the release. “I think sometimes a song can be performed so much better, like the one I did with Olivia. That was a perfect song because we’ve both been through some tough times in life.”

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

The emotional tune was “better” because Marie was “singing it with someone who has lived through some legitimately tough things in life,” she explained, referring to Olivia’s longtime battle with cancer.

“You have to sing it with some road underneath you,” the Key is Love author explained. Having the “You’re the One That I Want” singer on the track “made the song even more powerful.”

Olivia first revealed her diagnosis with breast cancer in 1992. Fortunately, the Two of a Kind star got treatment and was in remission for over two decades. Her cancer sadly returned in 2013, and once again in 2018, but Olivia has continued to be “perpetually happy.”

“She always says, ‘I keep going with a smile on my face.’ She’s always upbeat and sweet,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in August 2019. “That’s her character. She has said to friends, ‘I hate talking about my health. I don’t like to worry people.’”

The source noted Marie isn’t the only pal to have Olivia’s back during this tough time. In addition to having the love and support from her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, and her second husband, John Easterling, the Sordid Lives actress is thankful to have former Grease costar John Travolta as a “constant support” in her life.

We bet Olivia’s friends and family showered her with love on her birthday.