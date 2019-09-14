We all have a lucky number, although not many of us choose 13 — however, Marie Osmond does, and she has a special reason behind it.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, September 13, to share a little fun fact about herself. “For those of you who may not know, 13 is my lucky number,” the entertainer wrote alongside a photo of herself relaxing. “My first record #PaperRoses went #1 when I turned 13, which happened on Friday the 13th. Today feels like a lucky day!!! What do you think?” Marie also noted how she was doing after her rough injury.

“Earlier today, on my way back to @FlamingoVegas from a fun first week at The Talk,” the performer continued. “Treating myself to a massage on my hurt knee and a chocolate croissant.” Scroll on down below to see the post!

Fans were all about the post as they took to the comments section to respond. “This is a picture of a woman living her best life,” one person said. Another added, “Girl, you enjoy every bite of those croissants. You’ve had a very FULL week! You go girl. Love you and your big smile.” While Marie has had a very busy month, she has also had to deal with her recent knee issue.

“Look at my knees, look at my knees,” the singer said on an Instagram video on September 4. “I actually did this at the Flamingo while dancing with Donny [Osmond] last night, but I’m going to be there tonight. Yes, I am! I got to get on a plane.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“The show must go on,” Marie captioned the clip. The TV personality may not suffer any more injuries on the Vegas stage as her show will be wrapping up soon after 11 years.

“It’s official! At the end of 2019, Marie and I will conclude our #LasVegas residency,” Donny, 61, wrote on Instagram. “It’s a strange feeling knowing that the end is on the horizon. Last night after the show, I couldn’t help but think about all that I’m going to miss once it’s over. I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night. She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.⁣”

We just hope we always have some Donny and Marie in our lives!