Marie Osmond Recalls the Time Raquel Welch Was ‘Mean’ to Her and How She Feels About it Now

Calling it like it is. On the October 2 episode of The Talk, Marie Osmond opened up about working with Raquel Welch in the past and how she was let down by how the actress treated her.

“I have to say, I never trash people. I’ve worked with lots and lots of people. But, I remember vividly… I worked with Raquel Welch and I was very excited to meet her… She just wasn’t nice,” the “Paper Roses” singer, 59, recalled, calling the 79-year-old star “mean — not just to me, but to everybody.”

That said, Marie went on to explain how her perspective on the situation has changed since she was a “young girl” to now being “a grown-up woman.” Now, the mom of eight is able to look back and ask if Raquel was having a bad day or consider the fact that the Legally Blonde star was a woman whose career was based heavily on her looks when she is getting older. This, Marie explains, was just a reality of the time.

“People were so mean to [Raquel] and tough on her, and she would go into the fittings and they were brutal,” Marie said in defense of The Three Musketeers star. “The ’70s were brutal, you guys. It was not a healthy era for women.”

That said, the Utah native remembered them making a white set with a full orchestra for her and she walked out only to say, “I want it black.” We’re not positive what project they worked on together, but it’s likely that it was when Raquel was on the December 8, 1978 episode of Donny & Marie — which would have been season 4, episode 8 of the variety show.

In the end, though, Marie wants us all to remember this: “Everybody has bad days.”

Guest host Brigitte Nielsen spoke up with a story from the ’80s — back when she was married to Sylvester Stallone — and they met Raquel at the White House. Brigitte remembered the Fathom star being “kind of over it” all and taking her “gorgeous golden sandals” off and throwing them.

Cohost Sharon Osbourne also chimed in with yet another reminder that “you can’t be nice 24 hours a day.”