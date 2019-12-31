YAS, Marie Osmond! The 60-year-old showed just how much she loves the holidays when she got dressed up in one of her signature costumes from her Las Vegas residency show with Donny Osmond and performed a honky-tonk version of “Jingle Bell Rock” on The Talk.

As soon as Marie started singing and playing her M-shaped guitar, the audience began clapping along to the Osmond family entertainer. She used to perform alongside brother Donny, 62, at the Flamingo resort in Las Vegas, but all that changed once they decided to move on to bigger and better things in their lives.

Marie went on to cohost daytime TV and Donny decided to work on some new music. He playfully teased his upcoming projects in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday, December 5. “Wow, #2019 will be hard to beat. Thank you for listening and singing along year after year,” he said. “I can’t wait to share with you what I have coming your way in 2020.⁣”

“I’m taking a lot of time off right now to focus on writing #newmusic,” he continued. “I’ve written about 40 new songs, and I expect to write at least 40 more before I’m satisfied with the 10 that I’ll release on my 62nd album.⁣” So exciting!

The “Puppy Love” singer even told his fans that there will be tons of songs that they can get down to. “I’ve been working on a dance track today that could be the closing song of the show when I tour,” he revealed. “It won’t matter whether you can dance. This one is going to get everyone out of their seats dancing up a storm. Can you tell I’m excited for next year or what! 😉🎉” We can definitely tell!

As for Marie, she’s also excited for 2020. She’ll probably have many more romantic moments with her husband, Steve Craig. “We sit and watch TV and eat popcorn,” she previously gushed to Closer Weekly. “We’re very low-key. We like to go camping. We like outside and outdoors. He loves to bike. Really, we’re both just kind of easy, mellow. We’re best friends. We don’t have to do something to be entertained. He really is an amazing man.”