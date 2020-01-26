Two icons! Marie Osmond couldn’t help but gush about Shania Twain, as the Canadian artist was handed quite the honor.

The 60-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, to praise the “Come on Over,” singer after helping to honor her. “The Nevada Ballet Theatre named @shaniatwain their 2020 Woman Of The Year at the 36th annual Black And White ball!!” Marie wrote alongside various pics with one another. “So honored Shania asked me to present her award to her. Grateful to be a part of this special night honoring such a special woman!”

The famous women attended the incredible event with their respective husbands Steve Craig and Frederic Thiebaud. People were loving the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

KCR/Shutterstock

“Two of my favorite female artists! You’re both so beautiful,” one fan gushed. Another person added, “It is amazing how well both of you have matured. That DNA is something else!”

The “Paper Roses” singer was looking amazing on the special night, as she wore an all-black gown. As for Shania, she went the sheer mesh dress route — and it was a head-turner, as it sparkled with plenty of metallic accents. The performers also have the honor of both having Las Vegas residencies, as Marie wrapped hers up in November 2019 with her brother Donny Osmond after 11 years.

MEGA

The Grammy winner started her own residency the following month at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood. “So fun to see you again @shaniatwain!! Wishing you all the best in your #LasVegas residency,” Marie recently wrote to Shania via Twitter. “I’ll be there to see your show soon!”

We wonder if Shania was starstruck hanging out with Marie, especially because she doesn’t do well meeting celebrities. “I’m not very good with stars,” the musician admitted to Savannah Guthrie on a Today segment titled, “Six-Minute Marathon. “I get really uncomfortable, I don’t know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I’m invading their space by being with them.”

Well, it certainly seems like Shania did quite well with Marie. We can’t wait to see these two cross paths again!