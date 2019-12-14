A memorable moment! Marie Osmond is clearly proud of all of her children — and she showed that once again when she gushed about her daughter Abby’s amazing school performance.

“I went to my daughter Abby’s school performance last night. She sang so beautifully, it made me tear up!” the 60-year-old wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 13. She then included a “tiny snippet” of the teen, 17, singing. Take a look below to see for yourself!

Fans were of course all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “She definitely has the Osmond talent. Beautiful voice. Well done Abby,” one person said. Another added, “She takes after her mom.”

The legendary performer shares Abby with her ex-husband, Brian Bosil. She has also seven more kids — Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Michael, who passed away at the age of 18. The “Paper Roses” singer has always been open about her kids — just recently she revealed that she bought Abby a journal for a very special reason.

“I brought my 17-year-old daughter, Abby, a little daily #gratitude journal. When we sat down to catch up on our week, she told me how she felt focusing on just ‘being grateful’ had helped her get through some challenges,” Marie explained on Instagram in November. “So when I handed her the little journal, we both looked at each other and started laughing and said, ‘no accidents!’ I love it when that happens … don’t you?!” The entertainer than proceeded to list things she is grateful for, including her family.

“As we head into the holidays, I am more mindful of being grateful for the little miracles that happen in life everyday,” Marie continued. “For instance, I have some of my grandchildren around me right now as I write this. I am so grateful my children make the effort to spend time with each other‘s kids and spouses. That means the world to [my husband] Steve and I.”

It is always great to see all the love that Marie has for her children — we can’t wait to see how else they make her proud.