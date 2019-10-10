Doting grandma Marie Osmond loves her grandkids! She celebrated grandson Maxwell’s first birthday by posting two sweet selfies to Instagram in which she gives her baby boy a big hug and kiss. Judging by the snaps, it looked like Maxwell took the photos himself.

“Happy ☝️st Birthday to my adorable October grandson Maxwell!“ Marie wrote on Wednesday, October 9. “Ok … push the button on my phone and say cheese!” 😆 Grandma loves you so so much!! 😘🎂 🎉🎈.”

The one thing Marie loves just as much as her children is her grandchildren! She is a grandmother to son Stephen’s three kids — Stephen Jr., Christian, and Maxwell — daughter Rachael’s two children — Rocket Jade and another baby e don’t know the name of just yet — and daughter Brianna’s little one, Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she previously said to Closer Weekly before welcoming the rest of her grandkids.

Marie’s family makes her feel so loved and she wouldn’t trade that feeling for the world! “I am the happiest I have ever been!” The Talk cohost gushed. “I’ve gotten to experience things with them that I never did. I didn’t really have a childhood — my life has not been normal.”

Shutterstock

Even though the “Paper Roses” singer never had a “normal” childhood due to her very successful music career, she is still appreciative of everything that she has in life. On Friday, October 4, Marie and her brother, Donny Osmond, were honored with their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars for the 11 years that they spent performing at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

“WOW 11 amazing years @FlamingoVegas and #soldout shows!!! We have the best fans in the world who have traveled from all over the world,” Marie wrote about the moment via Instagram. “We are honored that this day is now officially Donny & Marie day in Las Vegas and it’s an honor to be added to the #LasVegasWalkOfStars! Thank you from the bottom my heart.”

Even with so much success, Marie has remained so humble over the years!