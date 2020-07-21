Vroom, vroom! Marie Osmond splurged on herself and bought an all-black 2020 Softail Slim Harley-Davidson motorcycle while social distancing with her husband, Steve Craig, in Utah.

“You may not know this but I’ve been riding motorcycles since I learned [how] to drive!!” Marie, 60, gushed on Instagram on Monday, July 20. “I have always had a motorcycle license as long as I remember. And I got myself a new toy … Swipe right to see my @harleydavidson #SoftailSlim plus a fun throwback with my hubby and our best friends. #HappyRiding #harleydavidson.”

Courtesy of Marie Osmond/Instagram

Alongside Marie’s caption was a throwback photo of her riding a motorcycle with brother Donny Osmond sitting on the back. She also shared another snap of her new bike and one more throwback pic of her, Steve and her best friend Darla Sperry riding a fake four-seater bike.

Although the mom of eight is very confident in her skills on the road, Darla said her friend can sometimes be a “crazy, risktaker, speed demon” who likes to put the “pedal to the medal.”

“I think she acts like she’s invincible,” Darla said on the June 11 episode of The Talk. “So don’t ever let her drive,” and Marie’s cohost Carrie Ann Inaba agreed. The Dancing With the Stars judge recalled a time she followed the “Meet Me in Montana” singer home and Marie took a sharp left turn that completely threw her off.

“I knew what I was doing,” the Grammy nominee said while laughing. But Darla noted her friend can be more irrational on the road. For example, Marie wanted to go mountain biking with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle even though it’s not customary for people to do that.

Courtesy of Marie Osmond/Instagram

“You know what, I’m buying one today,” Marie jokingly said in retaliation. “I’m going to go to my Harley dealership and buy one. I have a motorcycle license.” Turns out, Marie was just joking around. She actually went to her dealership and bought a bike. Hopefully, she’ll share some new photos of her on the road on Instagram!