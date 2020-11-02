Marie Osmond and her grandkids spent their Halloween carving pumpkins as a family. The Talk alum shared a handful of photos while making festive jack-o’-lanterns at home with daughter-in-law Claire and her young children.

“Happy Halloween from me and all my little pumpkins!!” the 61-year-old “Paper Roses” songstress wrote alongside a collage of pics on Instagram. “Hope you all have a fun, safe weekend with family and friends!”

In her post, Marie showed off the colorful jack-o’-lanterns she created with grandsons Stephen, 6, and Christian, 4. The former Donny & Marie star also uploaded some pics while out at a pumpkin patch with granddaughter Rocket Jade, 5, and 16-month-old grandson Wolf, as well as a sweet snap of Maude, 18 months, and Mabel, 3 months, during a photo shoot.

Whether her adorable grandchildren want to spend the day carving pumpkins or running around the house playing, Marie isn’t one to stop them from having a good time. In fact, the Key is Love author dished she’ll do just about “anything” to see her little ones’ smile.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” the doting grandma exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in October 2019. “[I’ll do] whatever it is.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant knows time will fly by before her grandchildren are all grown up, so she’s making sure to soak up all the time she can with her tots. “Three of them [are already in] school,” she marveled. “Just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”

Aside from being a grandma to a big beautiful family, Marie is also the proud mom of her adult children, Stephen, 37, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 31, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 21, Abigail, 18, and late son Michael. Even though she’s experienced all the success as a Hollywood star, the Goin’ Coconuts actress said nothing is as rewarding as being the matriarch of her family.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and [a] grandma,” she gushed to Closer in 2016.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cute photos of Marie celebrating Halloween with her grandkids!