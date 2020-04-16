Sibling love! Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond celebrated their youngest sibling Jimmy Osmond‘s 57th birthday. The Donny & Marie stars shared the cutest throwback photos in honor of Jimmy’s special day on Thursday, April 16.

“Happy birthday to my precious baby brother @JimmyOsmond!” the Talk cohost, 60, gushed alongside a photo of them all dolled up as young children. “You were always such a good sport playing dress-up with me. I love you with all my heart.”

“Happy birthday to my dear brother Jimbo,” Donny, 62, captioned his post. “I love you, buddy!” In the snapshot of the duo as kids, Donny is all smiles while holding Jimmy over his shoulder. “‘He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother,'” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer added in the caption.

Fans joined in on Jimmy’s birthday celebration as they shared sweet wishes in Marie and Donny’s comments section. “What a great picture! Happy birthday, Jimmy,” one user wrote, while another added, “Hope he has a lovely birthday, great photo.” A third gushed, “Happy birthday, Jimmy! Hope you are well!!”

We’re happy to hear some good about Jimmy from the Osmonds considering he’s struggled with his health within the past few years. For Jimmy’s 56th birthday in 2019, Donny shared a lengthy and emotional message about his inspiring brother.

“As many of you may know, my sweet brother Jimmy has faced difficult health setbacks this year with his recent stroke,” the Masked Singer alum wrote via Instagram.

“He has always been a source of inspiration to me. But now more than ever, it’s humbling and inspiring to watch Jimmy face a difficult road of #recovery with optimism, hope, dedication and resilience,” Donny continued. “I’m so happy with his progress. Your thoughts and prayers are really working miracles. Happy birthday, my dear brother Jimbo. I love you.”

As Closer previously reported, Jimmy suffered a stroke following a performance of Peter Pan in England in December 2019. “Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke,” his spokesperson told the Daily Mail at the time. “He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.”

Following the news of his stroke, the source close to the dad of four revealed he was on the road to recovery. “There are different levels of stroke, and he has received the care he needs and is looking forward to a few months of self-care,” the insider explained.

We hope Jimmy has the best 57th birthday!