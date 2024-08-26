Mariah Carey announced that her mom, Patricia, and sister Alison have died. They passed away on the same day over the weekend.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah, 55, said in a statement to People on Monday, August 26.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the statement continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Their causes of death were not immediately revealed.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah opened up about her relationship with her mother and how it changed over the years.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions,” the Grammy winner wrote.

“Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment,” Mariah explained in the book. “A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation

Despite their rocky relationship over the years, Mariah dedicated her book to her mother.

“And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could,” the hitmaker wrote in the dedication. “I will love you the best I can, always.”

Patricia divorced Mariah’s father, Alfred Roy, when she was 3 and largely raised her after the split. Patricia was also a singer, teaching Mariah how to belt at a young age.

″I loved her deeply, and, like most kids, I wanted her to be a safe place for me. Above all, I desperately wanted to believe her,″ Mariah revealed. ″But ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival. I’ve emancipated myself from bondage several times, but there is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together.”

″It has caused me so much pain and confusion. Time has shown me there is no benefit in trying to protect people who never tried to protect me. Time and motherhood have finally given me the courage to honestly face who my mother has been to me,” she said of their ups and downs in her book.

In addition to Mariah and Alison, Patricia was also a mom to son Morgan.

Mariah opened up about the ″significant neglect″ she experienced as a child and the way that it impacted her relationships with her siblings.

″It has taken me a lifetime to find the courage to confront the stark duality of my mother, the beauty and the beast that coexist in one person — and to discover there’s beauty in all of us, but who loved you and how they loved you will determine how long it takes to realize it,″ she wrote.

″For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister … I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about,″ Mariah shared.