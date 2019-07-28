Family time! Mariah Carey is quite the hardworking singer, but regardless of where she is, she always makes sure to have her children with her — and recently the little ones were in the studio.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share a cute pic of her with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, both 8. “Studio time is always a fun time!” the hitmaker captioned the photo. Take a look at it below!

Fans were loving the adorable post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “They have the best curly hair ever!” one person said. Another added, “Your babies are so big now!” Mariah shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The pair were married from 2008 to 2016 — and while they may not be together anymore, the duo still have nothing but respect for each other.

“She’s an amazing, outstanding, top-of-the-line mother,” the TV personality, 38, once told In Touch of his ex-wife. “It’s like Mary Poppins is your mom.” He added, “I have never seen someone so giving. [Mariah] remembers everyone’s birthday, favorite color — she’s like one of those types of people, always sending cakes, flowers, and balloons.”

The Grammy winner has also gushed about her former love in the past, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s a good guy. “It’s not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.”

Mariah is now in a relationship with dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka. The pair have been seen numerous times out and about — especially with her kids. “Oh, I always make funny jabs at them! It’s hilarious to me [that they’re together],” Nick once mentioned.

“They’re enjoying each other, having fun. I’m super cool with him, but I still think it’s funny!” It’s great everyone seems to be on the same page!