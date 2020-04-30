TV star Maria Menounos reveals she had to put a pause on her road to motherhood amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the former Access Hollywood host exclusively tells Closer Weekly she plans “to resume” her surrogacy process with husband Keven Undergaro as soon as quarantine ends.

“I mean, we’re hoping [to] once all of this is over,” the 41-year-old explains in a new interview.

As fans know, the beloved entertainment personality has been trying to conceive children with her TV writer husband, 52 — whom she tied the knot in 2017. Since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic put a damper in their schedule, Maria dishes how she and Keven, 52, are keeping busy in quarantine.

“It’s actually the same for us,” she explains. “We’re used to always being together. We’ve always worked together, so yeah. I haven’t really noticed a difference, other than he’s working so much harder on AfterBuzz … so I’m barely getting to see him.”

Considering the former Chasing Maria Menounos star — who dated her longtime love for over 20 years before getting married — feels like Keven is “so busy,” they make up for lost time by enjoying date nights at home.

“We really love watching TV,” she shares, noting they’re binging hit shows like Ozark, Better Call Saul and The Last Dance. “Having a network devoted to aftershows is great because that’s one of our passions, and so we’ve [also] been watching 90 Day Fiancé religiously. Obviously, it’s our favorite.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Last year, Maria — who teamed up with Purina ahead of the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show on May 17 — gave Closer a glimpse inside her journey to becoming a mom. At the time, the former Extra! star revealed how many kids she was hoping to have one day.

“That’s the thing — [not] that many,” she told Closer. “We kind of want to do the twin thing and get it over with, but everyone’s against that because it’s really difficult for both to take … although you see so many people end up with triplets and more, so we’ll see.”

Despite not knowing how many babies she wants in her brood, Maria gushed her ultimate “goal is to have children.”

We hope 2020 will be Maria and Keven’s year to become parents!

