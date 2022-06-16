Making memories with her kids is something Marcia Cross cherishes. The Desperate Housewives actress stepped out for a dinner date with her twin daughters, Savannah and Eden Mahoney, in Brentwood, California, on Wednesday, June 15. The trio dined at Coral Tree Café and looked like they were having fun.

Marcia, 60, looked casual for the outing in a striped black sweater, jeans and sneakers. Savannah and Eden, both 15, wore sweatshirts and had their hair pulled back in ponytails. The Mother’s Day star chatted with the girls as they strolled into the restaurant together. They shared a few laughs as they enjoyed their meal.

In the past, the twins stepped out with their mom for shopping trips around California or were pictured being picked up from school. The television personality shares Savannah and Eden with her husband, Tom Mahoney, whom she married in 2006.

The couple have been by each other’s sides and been each other’s biggest support systems throughout their marriage. Tom battled throat cancer in 2009. Marcia was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2017 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

Now in remission, the proud parents were happy to see their daughters graduate in June 2019. In an interview with CNN, she reflected on how happy she was to be able to witness such a big milestone in her kids’ lives.

“As I sat at my twin daughters’ graduation yesterday, I was so grateful to be alive and well and thought that if I could give that gift to another person, it would all be worth it,” she said at the time.

The Golden Globe nominee is pretty private about her family life on Instagram, posting photos of her kiddos only on rare occasions. Marcia called motherhood a “dream come true” in a throwback photo of her little ones shared on Mother’s Day in 2021. She added that it is a “profound honor” to be their mother.

In August 2021, she marked Savannah and Eden’s first day of high school with a photo of them headed out the door that morning.

“And away they go!! At least it’s not to college … yet. For all of you who just did that drop off my heart goes out to you,” she captioned the picture.

