Whether you’re spending Mother’s Day catching up on hugs or sending virtual cheer to the special moms and moms-to-be in your life, there’s one thing that will make Mother’s Day extra special this year — a homemade gift of appreciation from your child or grandchild.

Luckily for us, Sawyer is here to help your little one create the perfect keepsake. Here are some of the fun activities you can have your child, grandchild (or even yourself!) do from the comfort of your home to help spread the love this Mother’s Day.

Make It Out of Clay!

TV Star and Super Clay Artist, Hitomi Nendol provides the inspiration to create miniature clay magic direct from Tokyo! This popular virtual class is FUN and teaches kids how to make amazing, tiny things, perfect for sending smiles this Mother’s Day. Ideal for all ages (even those who are still kids at heart). Sign up quickly as this class sells out. Learn more on HiSawyer.com.

Say It en Espanol!

What’s more fulfilling than teaching a young child another language? Families with young children will learn and practice Spanish vocabulary at a preschool level, while also celebrating mom. This FREE Spanish class is full of music, games, and fun activities, ideal for children aged 3-5. Sign up on HiSawyer.com.

Give Mom a Well Deserved Break

Let’s face it — even supermom needs some help on occasion. Sometimes the best help is providing that special mom a few hours of enrichment for their child so they can take a breather. Thankfully, Sawyer has their Fun Fridays Learning Pod where children will learn to craft, socialize and have fun! Ideal for ages 3-6, these virtual lessons are designed to make learning fun, interactive and playful while exploring new skills and socializing with new friends. The small group class sizes are organized by grade allowing for personalized, high quality experiences! Visit HiSawyer.com to learn more.

Give the Gift of Granola!

A perfect mother or grandmother and child bonding experience, this virtual class will create a special memory — and a delicious treat! This is the perfect project for gifting your child or grandchild’s decadent creation to your best friend, to their teacher, neighbor or other special mom in your life. Learn more about these sweet classes at HiSawayer.com.

Make It A Playdate!

Take arts & crafts outside this Mother’s Day or make some hands on Brunch plans with your child or grandchild! Sawyer has a slew of in person learning opportunities designed to make special memories this Mother’s Day. Learn more about the in person classes offered at HiSawyer.com.