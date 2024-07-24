Pat Sajak‘s daughter, Maggie Sajak, is keeping her dad in the loop on all things Wheel of Fortune as the long-running game show approaches its 42nd season with Ryan Seacrest as its new host.

The WoF social media correspondent, 29, celebrated her 77-year-old father’s final spin on the series this June, when the iconic TV host said goodbye after hosting the show since 1981.

“She’s filling him in on how things are going. She has her dad’s sense of humor, and they’re both going to get a kick out of seeing Ryan handle the job,” a source exclusively tells Closer, noting how Pat hasn’t been the biggest support system for his successor.

After it was reported that Pat was “clearly resentful of the way he was treated and then kicked off the show,” the insider says Maggie “thinks it stinks the way he’s been treated.”

Adds the source, “She obviously would support Pat, he’s her dad.”

Meanwhile, the American Idol host is said to be shaking in his boots as he prepares to take on his biggest challenge yet by hosting the television staple.

“Pat made [hosting] look so easy, but it involves more than just pleasantries and looking good,” the insider notes. “Ryan’s fully aware that everything he does or says is getting back to Pat, and it’s making him feel a little insecure knowing he’s not part of the club yet and maybe never will be.”

History seems to be repeating itself for Ryan. “It’s like what he faced on Live! when he first started,” says the source. “There’s not much he can say about it, if he picks a fight with anybody he’ll be torn to pieces. So, Ryan’s being nice to everybody and saying what he feels knowing it’ll go back to Pat, who’s not his biggest fan.”

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

A separate source told Closer earlier this month that Ryan is going to extreme efforts to buy affection from his Wheel of Fortune colleagues — including famed letter-turner Vanna White — and looking desperate in the process.

“Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat,” the insider said. “He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it.”

According to the source, “He’s making a huge effort with Vanna and trying to win favor by taking her out to dinner and trying to get through any lingering tensions they’ve got.”

While an official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, the radio and television personality previously gushed over the opportunity to be taking over as Wheel of Fortune host and spoke about the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”