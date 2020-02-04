Did Madonna just give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an offer they won’t be able to refuse? Amid the royal family drama following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to step back from their senior duties, the iconic singer jokingly offered her lavish New York City apartment for rent if the couple was looking to relocate.

Madonna, 61, first shared news of her unexpected offer in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 4. “Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?” she captioned the post. In the clip, the blonde beauty can be heard explaining why Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, should ditch their home in Canada and move into her multi-million dollar Upper West Side apartment.

“Hey, Harry — don’t run off to Canada. It’s boring there,” she hilariously said, listing reasons as to why the royal pair should consider her offer. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West — it’s two-bedroom, it’s got the best views of Manhattan. Incredible balcony … No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on Central Park West.”

While we’ll keep an eye out to see whether Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie, 8 months, in May 2019 — will be moving into the “Vogue” singer’s lavish pad, we’d be pretty surprised considering how much the royal twosome has been loving Canada.

“One of Harry and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is go on long walks in the woods with Archie and their dogs without being disturbed,” a source recently shared with Closer Weekly. “It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before, and he’s loving every minute of it. [He’s] always been a country bumpkin at heart.”

“Being in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a beautiful landscape is heaven. That’s what Harry says,” the source added. “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier — and the same goes for Meghan.”

Ever since Harry and the former Suits announced they were officially stepping back as senior members in a lengthy statement on January 8, fans have wondered how they’d split their time between the duke’s native U.K. and the duchess’ native North America.

They will continue living in Canada for the foreseeable future and are not permanently moving to L.A.,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “Although they do want to spend more time in LA and are planning a trip there within the next month or two to look at holiday homes but that’s all it’ll be. A holiday home. They will spend some of the summer in L.A.”