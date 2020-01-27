As Madonna recently cancelled another show on her Madame X Tour, the iconic singer wants fans to know how much she’s truly struggling. After being forced to forgo her performance at the London Palladium on Monday, January 27, Madonna took to Instagram to give an update on her health issues.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th, in London,” the 61-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting at a piano with what appears to be a cane. “Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.”

“As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour, but I must always listen to my body and put my health first,” she continued. “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.”

Luckily, the “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress — who previously canceled five North America tour dates in Miami, Boston and New York, as well as one show in Lisbon, Portugal — promised to make things right with fans.

“Anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening,” she shared on Instagram, noting, “The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled.”

Madonna couldn’t help but express her sadness before concluding her post. “Again, I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding,” she reluctantly wrote.

Earlier this year, the “Vogue” singer — who is the proud mom of kids Lourdes Leon, 23, Rocco Ritchie, 19, David Ritchie, 14, Mercy James, 14, 7-year-old twins Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone — shared a video as she enjoyed some R&R in an ice bath.

Although she did not specify to reason for her therpay, Madonna captioned the clip, “What the f—k tho … where’d the love go? … ice bath after party game!” In the video, the Grammy winner can be seen taking a cold bath while also getting treated for her various injuries.

Despite several cancellations, the blonde beauty took the stage in Lisbon on January 21. As she made her return, Madonna celebrated her daughter’s birthday in the sweetest way.

During the rescheduled show, the doting mom could be seen pulling Mercy, a.k.a. Chifundo, up on stage to sing “Happy Birthday.” “The best birthday present I can give you is to teach you to never settle for second best,” Madonna told Mercy in front of hundreds of fans at the Coliseu dos Recreios. Aww!