Awkward! London’s Madame Tussauds museum revealed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s (née Markle) wax figures will no longer be displayed alongside ones of other royal family members on Thursday, January 9 — one day after the couple announced they would “step back” from their royal duties.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, the general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. “From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

The redheaded royal, 35, and his 38-year-old wife’s statues will also be placed elsewhere in the New York museum. “To reflect the announcement, we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, spokesperson from Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement. “We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America, and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

However, fans of the pair — who share their 8-month-old son, Archie — have mixed reviews about their new placement in the museum. One person wrote, “I am impressed at the speed of pettiness!” while another echoed, “Is it just me or is this not a bit pathetic?” A third person chimed in, writing, “OK. NOW it’s a drama!!!!”

On January 8, the duo announced they would be embarking on a new adventure. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

After they made their trip to Canada for the holidays in December, the brunette beauty and her husband were even more convinced that is where they should reside. “Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan,” a royal insider recently shared with Closer Weekly. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” the source continued. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

