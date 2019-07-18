What a gift! Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline decided to give her man quite the birthday shoutout with a sweet and hilarious poem.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, to share a batch of incredible photos featuring her husband for his 43rd birthday. Caroline even included quite the message alongside them. “Roses are red, violets are pleasant, you have everything … so you get no present!” she started it all off with.

“Happy birthday Love Bug!!! I love you to the moon and back. Here’s to another year of completely random, classy pictures,” she continued. Scroll on down to see the photos!

People of course were loving the adorable poem and snaps, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You all are the cutest and most fun!” one fan said. Another added, “That caption though 😂😂. You guys are great and also #goals.” The pair tied the knot in 2006, and share two biological kids together — sons Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 8.

The couple also welcomed three more children — Jordan, 24, Kris, 20, and Tilden, 17 — into their household, after the country singer took them in following the tragic deaths of their parents, Kelly and Ben.

“We never thought twice about [taking in Kelly’s kids],” Caroline once told Robin Roberts during an interview for Good Morning America. “You know, it was never something that [Luke] and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.” The American Idol judge chimed in and added that he’s had to get used to raising a teenager since his two sons are still young.

“[Til and I] are buddies now, though, kinda. Until he makes me … that’s when I get onto him, I’m like, ‘All right, you’re making me be an adult; don’t make me be an adult!'” he joked

There is just so much love in this family!