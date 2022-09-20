Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer.

In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found him unresponsive in a parking lot before authorities were called to the scene. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, per the report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office. Bell’s family released a statement on September 1 confirming his death.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken,” they shared at the time. “Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music.”

Courtesy Amazon Music/YouTube

The statement continued, “Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

In the years before his death, Bell established his presence on the country music scene in Texas and Nashville. He released his self-titled debut album in 2016 with hits like “Ragtime Troubles,” “Where Ya Been?” and “All Blue.” The performer toured across the U.S. and worked with notable artists including Willie Nelson and the Alabama Shakes.

One of Bell’s last collaborations was with singer-songwriter Martha Spencer. He worked on two songs on her Wonderland album, “Banks of New River” and “Hesitation Blues.” The album was released one week after Bell’s death.

“My heart is very heavy with the loss of Luke this week, but I’ll always be thankful for his friendship and his voice on this album and videos,” Spencer wrote on Facebook, adding, “Forever love to all the wonderful friends who have been willing to share music with me through the years and I’ll miss you forever Luke.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).