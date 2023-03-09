Lucy Liu Looks Angelic in Her Bikini Photos! See the Star’s Beautiful Swimsuit Pictures

A beachside angel! Lucy Liu made her acting debut in 1991 and has since become a household name for her dynamite acting skills and timeless beauty. The Charlie’s Angels actress is constantly dishing out beauty secrets that help her achieve glamorous red carpet and bikini photos.

Though her days are incredibly busy, Lucy is all about taking time to focus on self-care. When it comes to her anti-aging routine, she encourages people to make sure they apply sunscreen multiple times each day.

“I work long hours and am constantly out in the elements,” she shared in February 2020 in an interview with Future Personal Health. “I have to be very rigorous about reapplying sunscreen and wearing a hat and handkerchief around my neck and chest, which are actually more sensitive to the sun than your face.”

For the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress, less is more when it comes to her daily beauty regimen.

“I’ve really minimized my skincare routine over the years. I used to do a lot of different things, but now I put coconut oil and Avène cream on my face and call it a night,” she told E! News in October 2016. “And if you drink a lot of water, that helps, too.”

As for her workouts, Lucy revealed she was “obsessed with SoulCycle” at the time.

“It energizes me and helps wake me up in the morning,” the Southland alum shared. “With all of the lines that I have to memorize, it sort of activates my brain. Obviously, it’s not easy to get up, but it’s fun to be in a group of people. We all kind of suffer together.”

Her world got a little busier in August 2015 when she welcomed her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, via gestational carrier. She revealed the news of becoming a mom at age 47 in an Instagram post a few days after her little one arrived. Now, Rockwell is Lucy’s beach buddy as the pair have been photographed enjoying some fun in the sun numerous times over the years.

“Being a mother makes my world so colorful,” she reflected on Instagram in May 2022 alongside a collection of photos from the beach. “My son opens my eyes to the beauty of being present every day — nature in its purest form. Thank you to all the mothers who exemplify strength and selflessness. You inspire me to no end.”

Keep scrolling to see Lucy’s bikini photos.