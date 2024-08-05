Lucille Ball's Kids Desi Arnaz Jr, Lucie Arnaz Post Rare Photo

Lucille Ball‘s two kids, Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz, made a rare public appearance together over the weekend.

In a carousel of photos posted on Instagram on August 3, Lucy, 73, revealed that she and her brother had dinner together with the rest of their family at Wally’s in Las Vegas.

“Desi is alive and well, my friends- just likes to stay a bit ‘undercover,’” she wrote in her caption.

Desi Jr., 71, sported a long beard and baseball cap in the photos, as his sister rested her head on his shoulder and wrapped her arms around him.

“We are here for the weekend as Larry is being tributed during the 35th Anniversary of Star Trek V celebration at The Treksperts Convention here,” Lucie continued, going on to mention her husband Laurence Luckinbill‘s recent achievement. “He played Spock’s brother, Sybok in that film- and with his autobiography just released, is a very special guest here. He’ll be taking photos, selling and signing books and speaking on two panels.”

Desi Jr. has largely kept out of the limelight over the past few years.

“He looks more like his dad than ever! We love Lucy and Lucy’s whole family … what joy we have had being a part of that world. Even if it’s through the TV,” one person commented on the post.

Courtesy of Lucie Arnaz/Instagram

Lucille welcomed her daughter and son with Desi Arnaz in 1951 and 1953, respectively. Though the pair divorced in 1960, the I Love Lucy duo had love for each other until the very end.

“They loved each other until the day they both died. I know that in my heart,” actress Carole Cook told Closer in December 2021. “He was the great love of her life, and she was for him, too.”

“They never said bad words about each other,” she added. “It was a fantastic romance that got even more passionate and friendlier after they were not married to each other anymore.”

Above all, the thing that Lucille and Desi never failed to do was make people laugh both at home and on screen. Lucille’s mom, Dede, encouraged her to kickstart her career in show business at an early age.

“She was a pioneer spirit,” Lucie told Closer in November 2023. “You could go to her for anything, she was game for anything and she had a great cackling laugh.”

Like their parents, both Lucie and Desi Jr. went into show business. She has earned more than two dozen acting credits, with appearances in Will & Grace, Sons and Daughters, The Pack and more, in addition to making a name for herself in the theater world.

Desi Jr. has earned more than 30 acting credits with roles in Matlock, Automan, The Love Boat, Police Story and more. Their parents’ lives were explored in the 2021 biographical drama Being the Ricardos, which starred Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille and Desi. Both Lucie and Desi Jr. served as executive producers of the film.

“It was a very unique thing. It’s like they landed on the moon together,” Lucie reflected on her mom and dad’s marriage and career during a January 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They experienced something so incredible in their careers together, that even when they couldn’t figure out the relationship part well enough … they didn’t disappear. When he passed, it was only two years, and then she left, and I can’t help but think somebody like my father was there to bring her over.”