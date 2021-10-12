This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Most people have seen pictures of majestic lotus flowers before, but the Lotus Cocktail is still relatively unknown. Heck, you may have trouble finding skilled bartenders who could put together this gin-based cocktail. However, if you fancy yourself a cocktail connoisseur, you must consider adding this drink to your weekly roster.

While the Lotus Cocktail is soothing on its own, everything could be improved with a bit of Tribe CBD oil. We just couldn’t resist adding a dropperful to our high-quality hemp tincture to this tantalizing drink.

CBD Lotus Cocktail Recipe

While the Lotus Cocktail may be obscure, most of the ingredients aren’t super hard to find…except lychee juice. Arguably, it’s this one difficult-to-find ingredient that keeps people from preparing a Lotus Cocktail at home.

So, what the heck is lychee juice? Well, if you’re familiar with exotic fruits, you may know that lychees are a tropical berry that has a scaly red exterior, one large seed, and soft, white flesh. While scientists say these fruits initially developed in China, they can grow well in any humid region. According to most taste testers, lychees have a pleasant “floral” taste with hints of pear, grape, and watermelon.

Although lychees aren’t the most common fruit in Western grocery stores, a few brands offer lychee juice in liquor stores. If you’d like to juice lychees at home, you may have luck finding this fantastic fruit in a traditional Asian market. Of course, when all else fails, there’s always the Internet! Indeed, a few lychee juice manufacturers are selling their products on sites like Amazon.

Ingredients

3 – 5 fresh mint sprigs

1 ½ oz gin

¼ oz blue curaçao

¼ oz grenadine

1 oz lychee juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Place mint in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle

Pour gin, blue curaçao, grenadine, and lychee juice in the shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a chilled martini glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

In many Eastern religions, the lotus flower is a symbol of supreme spiritual serenity. Interestingly, there’s also a bit of scientific evidence that lotus essential oil may have calming properties. However, since lotuses aren’t all that common in Western nations, it may be easier for customers to use Tribe CBD oil for fast stress relief.

Although research into CBD is ongoing, it appears hemp has significant anti-stress potential. Indeed, recent placebo-controlled studies out of Japan and Brazil suggest CBD may calm patients with social anxiety disorder. As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, CBD also appears to have some sedative properties.

Hopefully, as more researchers become interested in plants like hemp and lotus flowers, we’ll better understand how traditional herbs could curb anxiety.

Can’t Sleep? Try Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots!

If you’re struggling to fall into a deep, restorative sleep, why not give Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots a shot? These all-natural berry-flavored shots contain a blend of high-quality hemp extract and the sleep hormone melatonin. Within moments, you should feel a gentle body-heavy effect lulling you to bed.

Want more info on how our CBD Sleep Shots could send you to dreamland? Please click this link.