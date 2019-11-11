If Lou Diamond Philips had only one wish, he sure wouldn’t waste it on making him young again! The La Bamba actor exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards that he loves being 57 years old because he’s learned to be “content” with a lot of things in his life.

“I think I’ve settled in nicely to what makes me content, what makes me happy,” he explained. “The kind of roles that I’m playing now. They come with baggage, they come with mileage and it’s all earned and so I’m very comfortable in my own skin not only in the roles I portray but who I am as a human being.”

“Being a father, being a husband, being a friend,” he added. “Doing a lot more writing these days, directing more. I’m still finding things that are challenging and fun but I’m not as scattered or manic as I once was.”

Lou currently stars as Gil Arroyo in the TV series Prodigal Son and he admits that when he’s working on the show, his costars naturally see him as a father figure.

“I am most definitely the dad on set,” the Longmire alum gushed. “That or crazy Uncle Lou, it’s one or the other. It’s been nice, both Michael Sheen and I have been the father figures on the show, one of us twisted and insane, the other one of us a little more solemn. I’ll let you figure out which one is which!”

However, at home, Lou’s life is a little bit different as he spends most of his time with his beloved wife, Yvonne. Since Thanksgiving is coming up, they’ve been discussing what they’re planning to do for the holiday this year — but most definitely it’ll involve them cooking.

“We cook together every year which is always a blast,” Lou said. “But our Thanksgiving plans are also going to be taking in a lot of the orphans from my show Prodigal Son who are transplants from L.A. and don’t have family out here so I have a feeling I’m going to have quite a Prodigal Thanksgiving.”

