Even though Lori Loughlin is still trying to clear her name after she was accused of being involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal, her girls have been doing everything that they can to keep their mom’s spirits up. Recently they wrote Lori a sweet message via Instagram in honor of her 55th birthday on Sunday, July 28, and so far it seems to be helping the Fuller House star maintain a very positive attitude.

“They’re showing a united front on social media,” a source recently revealed to Us Weekly about Lori’s daughters — Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19. In their birthday message, Bella and Olivia Jade both told their mom how much they love her.

“One day late. happy birthday. I love you so much ❤️,” Olivia Jade wrote. Bella followed suit, writing, “Happy birthday mama. I love you.” Even though the two young adults have been doing everything that they can to help their mother out, the insider notes that Lori’s legal drama has put a lot stress on everyone.

“The family is still very strained and there’s a lot of deep-rooted hurt,” the source explained. “The family has desperately been trying to heal together.”

The way Lori’s been acting in public hasn’t been helping anyone either. She has reportedly been acting like her legal drama doesn’t exist. “It obviously wasn’t a good look when Lori was seen looking so joyous in public when it was clear her kids were suffering,” the insider revealed. “She cares less now about proving something to the public and has really taken time to be there for them however she can.”

After all, Lori’s allegedly been acting like the scandal will blow over and she’ll go back to work. “She thinks she’s not going to serve jail time,” another insider previously told Us, with a different source adding that “she thinks she did nothing wrong.”

Only time will tell what will happen to Lori and her family.