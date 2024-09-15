Loretta Lynn’s Family ‘Cursed’ After Tragedy Strikes Again (EXCLUSIVE)

Late country legend Loretta Lynn’s loved ones have suffered yet another heartbreak with the tragic death of her granddaughter Lynn Massey — and insiders believe the grieving family’s 60-year string of bad luck is the result of a cruel curse, a source exclusively tells Closer.

Lynn, 59, was born to Betty Sue, the eldest of Loretta’s six kids, and died on Tuesday, August 20 — nearly 11 years after her own mother passed away from emphysema.

Beloved Coal Miner’s Daughter Loretta drew her last breath at 90 in 2022 — five years after a debilitating stroke ended her performing career.

But back in 1966, Loretta was topping the charts when she and husband Oliver “Doo” Lynn bought their 3,500-acre Hurricane Mills ranch about 70 miles from Nashville, Tennessee.

However, when the Grammy winner’s mother, Clary, first visited the property, she sensed some bad vibes.

Turns out a Civil War battle had been fought at the location and several Confederate soldiers were buried on the land!

“Clary told Loretta she and Doo should pack up the family and hightail it out of there. She got the feeling the grounds were haunted,” the source says.

As the honky-tonk hitmaker’s career flourished, a slew of tragedies followed.

Her oldest son, Jack, drowned at 34 while trying to cross a river on the property on horseback in 1984.

Getty

The “Fist City” singer was blindsided by another twisted tragedy in 1993. Doo, who had developed diabetes, was undergoing a procedure at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital when his wife’s hit duet partner and close confidant Conway Twitty was brought to the same facility after suffering an aortic aneurysm!

“Loretta held Conway’s hand as he slipped away, and she thought it was a sign from God that he just happened to end up in the same hospital as Doo. She never got over it,” the source says.

Doo died at 69 of diabetes-related complications in 1996, and Loretta suffered another immense loss with the passing of 64-year-old Betty Sue in 2013.

Then, in 2021, Hurricane Mills foreman Wayne Spears was killed when he was swept up in a flash flood on the property!

And now Loretta’s 73-year-old son and former bandleader, Ernie, is currently battling kidney failure!

“Loretta’s family has been blessed in many ways. Her career earnings have kept the family comfortable,” the friend says. “But even now, they wonder if the family is cursed — and if things would have turned out differently if Loretta had listened to her mother!”