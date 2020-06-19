Hollywood has lost another great star. Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, died on Friday, June 19, at age 88, his rep confirms to Closer Weekly.

“He died peacefully in hospital, with his wife Sophie, family and his carer, Emmanuel. His illness was Parkinson’s related,” the rep said in a statement. “He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Shutterstock

Holm, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Chariot’s of Fire, was a very versatile actor. In 2000, he told The Los Angeles Times, “I’m never the same twice and I’m not a movie star type, so people don’t demand that I’m always the same.”

Before he starred in The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King, Holm played a number of great roles in Hollywood like Mr. Kurtzmann in Brazil and Lenny in The Homecoming. Acting was what the Ratatouille star loved to do most and because of that, he won his first BAFTA in 1969 for The Bofors Gun and another in 1982 for Chariots of Fire. But his most memorable role will always be Bilbo in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Sadly, in early June, Holm apologized to fans for not being able to make an appearance during the cast’s virtual reunion. “I am sorry to not see you in person,” he said at the time. “I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm.”

Shutterstock

After his death was announced, Hollywood immediately started to mourn the star, who was once knighted for his “services in drama.” The BAFTA’s tweeted, “We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm.” Writer and director Edgar Wright added, “RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought [a] considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking [and] terrifying.”

Holm is survived by his five kids — Jessica, Harry, Barnaby, Sarah-Jane and Lissy Holm.