As a physician and prolific author, Dr. Mark Hyman has spent years teaching people about the healing power of food. “The keys to health and longevity are found on the farm, at the grocery store, and in your kitchen,” he says. “If food is medicine, then this cookbook is the prescription pad.” Feel more vibrant instantly with one of these nutrient-rich and delicious meals from Dr. Hyman’s new The Young Forever Cookbook.

Buckwheat Bowl With Chicken

(Serves 4)

1⁄2 cup goat milk yogurt, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp. plus 1⁄3 cup olive oil

4 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup toasted buckwheat

1 large bunch scallions, trimmed

4 cups baby spinach

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup sauerkraut

1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced

1 tsp. lime zest

Directions:

1. Mix yogurt, 1 tbsp. oil, 1 tbsp. lime juice, paprika and chicken in a bowl. Marinate in fridge at least 30 minutes.

2. Place buckwheat in a pot and cover with 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Drain.

3. Heat grill to 450°F. Grill chicken 10 minutes per side. Grill scallions 7 minutes. Chop. In a bowl, mix with remaining oil, lime juice and salt.

4. In a bowl, mix buckwheat and spinach. Toss with most of dressing. Divide among bowls. Top

with sauerkraut, avocado and chicken. Top with remaining dressing, a dollop of yogurt and lime zest. Serve.

PER SERVING: 545 calories 28 grams protein, 41 grams carbs, 9 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 33 grams fat.

Kyla Zanardi

Steamed Fish With Ginger

(Serves 4)

4 (5 oz.) fillets Mediterranean sea bass

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 heads bok choy, halved

1⁄4 cup water

1⁄4 cup tamari

2 tbsp. mirin

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 (2″) piece fresh ginger, peeled and julienned

1 bunch scallions, whites sliced, greens julienned

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

Chili oil, for serving

Directions:

1. Season the sea bass fillets with the salt.

2. Fill a heavy bottomed pan with a lid with 2″ water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add bok choy, halved sides up. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Top with fish, cover; cook 4 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, combine water, tamari and mirin. Heat sesame oil in a pan over medium. Add ginger; cook 1 minute. Add scallion whites; cook 1 minute. Add remaining scallions, half of cilantro and tamari mixture; cook 30 seconds.

4. Plate fish with bok choy. Pour sauce over top. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro and sesame seeds. Drizzle with chili oil and serve.

PER SERVING: 209 calories, 28 grams protein, 11 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 6 grams fat.

Kyla Zanardi

Balsamic Steak With Broccolini

(Serves 6)

2 tbsp. plus 1⁄4 cup olive oil

1⁄4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

8 garlic cloves, smashed

1 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

1 1⁄2 lbs. skirt steak

1 lb. broccolini, trimmed

1 red chili, sliced

1 lemon, quartered

Directions:

1. Mix 2 tbsp. oil, vinegars, 5 garlic cloves, salt, pepper and steak in a bag. Marinate at room temp. 30 minutes.

2. Heat oven to 425°F. in a bowl, toss broccolini with remaining ingredients. On a baking sheet, roast 20 minutes.

3. Heat grill to 450°F. Grill steak 3 to 5 minutes per side. Rest 10 minutes.

4. Slice steak against grain. Serve with broccolini and salsa verde*.

*For salsa verde: In a food processor, pulse 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard, 4 anchovies, 1 garlic clove. Add 2 cups parsley, 1 cup each basil, mint, 1⁄2 cup oregano, 2 tbsp. capers, 1 tsp. lemon zest, 1⁄4 cup lemon juice, 1 tbsp. sherry vinegar; pulse. Add 1⁄4 cup olive oil, 1⁄2 tsp. salt, 1⁄2 tsp. pepper, pinch red pepper flakes; pulse. Stir in 1⁄4 cup olive oil.

PER SERVING: 553 calories, 35 grams protein, 14 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 41 grams fat.