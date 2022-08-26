Rapper LL Cool J Is a Dad of 4! Get to Know His Children With Wife Simone Smith

Grammy winner LL Cool J wears many hats but one of his greatest accomplishments is being a dad! He and his wife, Simone Smith, have a beautiful family together. The “Paradise” rapper absolutely loves being a father to four kids: Najee, Italia, Samaria and Nina-Symone.

Simone and LL, whose real name is James Todd Smith, wed in 1995. He had several career breakthroughs at the time, including a lead role on the NBC sitcom In the House. The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in August 2022 along with their youngest daughter Nina-Symone’s 22nd birthday. “Beanz, I love you to the moon and back!” Simone captioned a video of her daughter on her special day.

While he has conquered so many different areas of the entertainment space, some of LL’s kids decided to stay out of the spotlight for the most part. All in all, becoming a dad at the height of fame is something he has been incredibly grateful for.

“It’s an opportunity to shape and mold a young mind. To turn them into a contributing member of society and to create,” he said about raising his kids in January 2008, per People. “You actually get to mold a human being into something that is great if you do the job right. So far, I think I’m OK.”

LL’s kids have joined him for several red carpet appearances over the years including the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards and the Grammy Awards in 2014. Simone also loves sharing family photos on her Instagram account. The jewelry designer often documents lavish getaways with her children, family dinners and sweet memories with her grandkids.

As if fans needed proof that the Smith clan could not get any cuter, LL shared an adorable moment with his youngest daughter, Nina-Symone, in September 2010. The youngster adorably interviewed her dad for Redbook Magazine, asking him if he would buy her an iPad, a new phone or a puppy if she brought home a report card full of A’s.

“I think it’s obvious we grew up in different neighborhoods,” he joked. “I would take you out for ice cream.”

All jokes aside, LL’s kids have all grown up to be incredibly successful just like him! It’s clear that they are all proud of their father, sharing videos of his performances and throwback photos of him on social media frequently.

Keep scrolling to meet LL and Simone’s four children.