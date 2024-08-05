Liza Minnelli Wants to Buried Next to Vincente Not Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli has made the shocking decision that when she finally goes over the rainbow, she wants to be buried next to her father, Vincente Minnelli — instead of her legendary showbiz mom, Judy Garland!

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

“Liza has always been a daddy’s girl,” shares a close friend. “Yes, she loved her mother, but their relationship was complicated. Judy could be very competitive, while Vincente was nothing but supportive. Liza wants her final resting place to be with him!”