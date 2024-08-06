Liza Minnelli Says She Is 'Still Kicking Ass' at 78

Liza Minnelli is ready to kickstart her next chapter, which includes her upcoming memoir to be released in the spring of 2026.

“Thank you all for loving me so much … being concerned about me,” she told People on Tuesday, August 6, after announcing news of the deeply personal project. “I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking ass, still loving life and still creating.”

“So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this,” she added.

The book will take an in depth look at her fascinating life, including her days growing up with parents Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, as well as her big break in Hollywood.

The Academy Award winner celebrated her 78th birthday in March, sharing an update on her life and career at the time.

“I am so grateful for all the good wishes and all the love that comes my way. Not only on my birthday, but always,” Liza told People. “I wish I knew how to act my age. But kids guess what, I have never been this damn old! Just keep going baby, that’s the secret!”

She also revealed that she was “recording music again.” Fans were ecstatic to hear that Liza has no plans of slowing down her career any time soon.

Venturelli/Getty Images

Throughout her life, Liza has spoken out about how much her mother’s show business career inspired her throughout her time in Hollywood.

“She had drive and she had guts,” Liza once said. “She had huge ambition, a great sense of resilience and a simply wonderful sense of humor. I like to think she passed those three traits on to me.”

In addition to Liza, Judy was a mom to kids Lorna Luft and Joey Luft.

“As I grew up, we became incredibly close,” Liza said of her bond with her mother. “I became her best friend and confidante. We would laugh and talk for hours. Sometimes in person, sometimes on the phone, depending where we were.’’

However, Liza admitted that Judy went through her fair share of struggles with drugs and alcohol while raising her family.

“There were no middles, no times when I was just tranquil,” Liza said. “I was used only to screaming attacks or excessive love bouts, rivers of money or no money at all, seeing my mother constantly or not seeing her for weeks at a time.”

She decided to enter the entertainment scene and pave her own way. Of course, the talent genes run through Liza’s veins and according to the new documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Frank Sinatra was one of the first people to hold her after she was born, proving she was destined for stardom.

“She came from one of the most talented women of the 20th century, Judy Garland, and one of the most talented men, Vincente Minnelli,” director Bruce David Klein exclusively told Closer. “She was taught to tap-dance by Gene Kelly.”