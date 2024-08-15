Liza Minnelli Has 'Scores to Settle' in Upcoming Memoir

Liza Minnelli has been written off as dead and picked on for years, and she’s excited to set the record straight about her health struggles and tumultuous life, according to a source who exclusively tells Closer the Cabaret star has no reason to hold back now.

“She’s got scores to settle and myths to clear up,” the insider explains, “and figures there’s no better source than herself, so she’s taking her time, digging up the past and looking forward to putting her version out there.”

The legendary singer and actress, 78, has never been shy about saying what she thinks. Announcing the news of her upcoming memoir on Tuesday, August 6, Liza told People, “Thank you all for loving me so much … being concerned about me.”

“I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking ass, still loving life and still creating,” the New York, New York actress told fans.

“So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this,” she added.

The insider continues: “She has a lot to say about what it was like growing up in Hollywood, her ex-husbands and lovers and friends, and her famous parents, as well.”

Liza has lived a storied Hollywood life, rife with rumor, scandal and heartbreak as a member of show-business royalty.

“Her mom, Judy Garland, had a life that was tragic beyond belief and her dad, Vincente Minnelli, had a secret gay life and no doubt Liza will shed some fascinating light on them both,” the insider says.

Silver screen legend Judy Garland died 55 years ago, but her memory and passion for performance lives on in her daughter, Liza, today.

“As I grew up, we became incredibly close,” Liza said of her mother. “I became her best friend and confidante. We would laugh and talk for hours. Sometimes in person, sometimes on the phone, depending where we were.’’

While the Studio 54 regular, Liza, certainly grew close to Judy, a second source previously told Closer that it was actually her father, Vincente, with whom she was closest.

“Liza has always been a daddy’s girl,” the second source, a close friend of Liza’s, said. “Yes, she loved her mother, but their relationship was complicated.”

The pal even added that, while Liza is still looking to live a long, happy life in the spotlight, she’s already decided she’ll be buried next to her father and not her mother.

“Judy could be very competitive, while Vincente was nothing but supportive. Liza wants her final resting place to be with him!”

Liza has been the talk of the town for decades now and the insider says the upcoming memoir will be her chance to hit back at all the naysayers, gossipers, backstabbers and two-faced friends she’s been unlikely enough to run into throughout her storied career.

The first source adds: “People have been spreading scurrilous stories about all of them and it stops now.”

“Liza has some serious tales to tell about Hollywood, too.”