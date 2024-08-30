Legendary Liza Minnelli, 78, has confirmed what we told you first — she’s working on her memoir — but sources are sour that she has enlisted controversial music man Michael Feinstein to coauthor it!

Though one insider denies it, a separate source spills, “Feinstein’s involvement has sparked outrage.”

“It’s supposed to be Liza’s story, not his, and he has a habit of making everything about himself. The fear is he will write more about HIS life than hers!”

Sources even joke Feinstein might end up reading the audiobook instead of Minnelli. “The power he has over Liza is very concerning,” an insider says.