Lisa Marie Presley paid tribute to her late son, Benjamin Keough, on what would’ve been his 28th birthday. The “Lights Out” singer penned an emotional message for her “beautiful, beautiful angel” more than three months after he died by suicide.

“I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” Lisa Marie, 52, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Ben at one of his previous birthday celebrations via Instagram on Wednesday, October 21.

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day,” late singer Elvis Presley‘s only daughter continued.

Lisa Marie, who shares Ben and daughter Riley Keough, 31, with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex Michael Lockwood, noted she’ll “never be the same” following Ben’s tragic death.

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.” The mourning mother concluded, “Happy birthday, my sweet, sweet boy. You were much too good for this world.”

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, Riley, also paid tribute to her late brother on social media. “Happy birthday, beautiful angel,” she simply captioned her post, which included photos of the brother-sister duo at Riley’s 2015 wedding to her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson. The Logan Lucky actress then shared a handful of sweet childhood throwbacks via her Instagram Stories.

As Closer Weekly previously reported, Ben died at age 27 on July 12 after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the autopsy determined. At the time, deputies were assigned to a “rescue response” call at a Calabasas, California, home. They found Ben “suffering from one gunshot wound” and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” the singer’s rep Roger Widynowski told People shortly after Ben’s death. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Fortunately, Lisa’s younger kids have been by their mom’s side since the tragic loss. “The family is gathering together,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly in July. “The family is devastated. They’re all worried about Lisa.”