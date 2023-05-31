In May 2023, Lisa Ling announced she was joining CBS News as a contributor after nine years of working at CNN. It wasn’t the only huge change in her life over the past two decades. The former cohost of The View and her husband, Paul Song, decided to build an ecofriendly home in Santa Monica, California.

After their 2007 wedding, Lisa and Paul embarked on their home improvement journey. It took three years for their vision for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property to come to life using recycled materials. The journalist teamed up with designer Marco DiMaccio to help with the project.

“We wanted to achieve the highest level of environmental efficiency possible,” Lisa told People in October 2016 of the inspiration behind the transformation.

The final reveal was better than Lisa and Paul could have ever imagined. The home has the perfect blend of chic and quirky design accents and light and dark furnishings. The TV host also loves that she has plenty of space to display her collection of action figures on built-in shelves around the home.

“It’s really funny because I have a bunch of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan action figures,” she shared. “And everyone who comes into the house always says, ‘Paul! You have such a cool collection.’ I’m like, ‘That’s mine!'”

Another unique feature of the house is how much natural light seeps in through the windows and multiple skylights. This not only reduces the usage of electricity but gives the home’s interior a gorgeous natural glow. Colorful artwork on the walls and vibrant area rugs liven the space up even more.

As for the outdoor areas, synthetic turf was installed in both the back and front yards to reduce water usage. The backyard also boasts a saltwater pool that is made out of fiberglass. The couple loves spending time in their outdoor oasis with their two daughters, Jett and Ray. The family enjoys eating dinner outside, reading books and having pool days together whenever possible.

Pictures shared on Lisa’s Instagram account over the years have shown off the gorgeous and unique property, from the faux grass play pit in the backyard to the high-efficiency fixtures and repurposed wood that lines the walls inside.

